Two arrested as PSNI probe ‘vicious assault’ on postman

Police have made two arrests after a postman was assaulted in Dunmurry.

The attack took place at Brianswell Close area on Thursday afternoon, May 25.

Police received a report shortly after 1.30pm that a postman, who was delivering mail in the area, had been assaulted.

Róisín Brown, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector in west Belfast said: “He was struck repeatedly to the face by a man and a woman, and fell to the ground where the assault continued.

“The postman required hospital treatment for significant injuries to his face as a result of this vicious assault. We know that an attack of this nature can also be mentally traumatising for the victim.

“This was a shocking and totally unprovoked attack on a public servant carrying out their duties and serving our local community.

“Police quickly arrived at the incident and following two swift arrests at the scene have commenced a robust investigation to determine exactly what happened.”

She added: “A 43-year-old man and 37-year-old woman have both been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody at this time, assisting with our enquiries.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1045 of 25/05/23.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.