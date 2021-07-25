Two arrested following Ballymena crash as one man remains in hospital

A crash on the M2 motorway close to the Larne Road roundabout left three people requiring hospital treatment, while two have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Police said the one-vehicle crash happened at around 3.30am on Sunday at the roundabout close to Ballymena.

Two men and a woman were all taken to hospital following the crash, with one man currently remaining in hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Police said two people have been arrested in connection to the crash and have appealed for anyone with information to get in contact.

Police confirmed the road has since reopened to traffic.

PSNI Sergeant Ballantyne said: “Police received a report shortly after 3.30am of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a dark-coloured Lexus on the M2 motorway close to the Larne Road Roundabout, Ballymena.

"Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"Three people, two men and a woman, were taken from the scene to hospital for treatment for their injuries. One man remains in hospital at this time.

"Two arrests have been made in relation to this incident, and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed it, or captured dash-cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 471 of 24/07/21.”