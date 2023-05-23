Two arrested following discovery of a firearm and Class A drugs in Lisburn

Two people have been arrested after Class A drugs and a firearm were discovered at a property in Lisburn on Tuesday

A number of items were seized from the house including suspected criminal property, a suspected firearm, a quantity of Class A controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

A 37-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances and possessing criminal property.

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “The suspects remain in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and today’s search and seizure demonstrates our commitment to tackling criminal activity.

“We are always grateful for the support of local communities, and would reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”