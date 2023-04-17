Two arrested following early morning north Belfast hit-and-run incident

The incident was reported to police around 7.20am on Monday

Police shared an image of the car following the collision in north Belfast this morning

Two men have been arrested after a number of parked cars were damaged during a hit-and-run incident in north Belfast on Monday morning.

"At around 7.20 am this morning, officers responded to a report of a hit and run collision in the area of Torrens Avenue,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“Substantial damage was caused to a number of parked cars - two males were seen making off on foot from a black BMW car.

“Working with the information provided to us by the local community, we have arrested two males for various offences and they are now in custody.

“Our enquiries continue. Thank you to those who assisted us at the scene.”