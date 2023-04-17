Two arrested for drink-driving offences overnight in Derry

Both men arrested are 24 years old.

Police in Londonderry have arrested two men on suspicion of drink driving following separate incidents in the city overnight.

Both arrests were made during the early hours of today, Monday April 17.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Bay Road on suspicion of being in charge with excess alcohol in breath, and driving with excess alcohol in breath. His arrest followed a report made to police shortly after midnight. He remains in custody at this time.

Officers later arrested a man, also aged 24 years old, on Strand Road at around 1.10am on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath. He has since been charged with this offence to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on 10th May.

As is normal procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Inspector McLaughlin said: "Drink or drug driving is one of the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads. We will be unrelenting in our determination to detect and arrest those drivers.”