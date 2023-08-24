Two arrested in connection with Co Antrim ‘hatchet’ burglary

The pair remain in police custody.

A man was tied up and assaulted during the incident

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a Co Antrim burglary during which the victim was tied up and assaulted by two people armed with a hatchet.

Police investigating the aggravated burglary in the Hillhead Road area of Ballyclare in the early hours of Sunday August 20 have arrested two people.

The victim sustained injuries to his head and face during the incident and was almost rendered unconscious by the suspects, who left the property on foot.

He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

"A 43-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested yesterday evening, Wednesday August 23 at an address in Belfast on suspicion of a number of offences including aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, attempted grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“They remain in police custody for questioning at this time.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping us locate the suspects and make these arrests.

"Detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to get in touch on101 quoting reference 235 20/08/23.”