Two arrested in relation to west Belfast hit-and-run that killed man and his dog

Richard Gerard Boyle (42) and his dog were killed in the hit-and-run in February 2021.

A man (46) and woman (24) have been arrested in relation to a fatal hit-and-run road traffic collision, which killed a man and his dog in west Belfast in February of this year.

Local man Richard Gerard Boyle (42) was walking his dog along the Stewartstown Road on the night of Friday 5 February, when they were struck by a vehicle.

The dog was killed at the scene and Mr Boyle was taken to hospital where he died.

“The driver failed to stop. A short time after the collision, we recovered a partially burnt-out, dark blue Volkswagen Golf from the Norfolk Way area of the city,” said Detective Inspector Carol Dane.

“A woman aged 24 and a man aged 46 have been arrested on suspicion of withholding information and assisting offenders. Both remain in custody at this time.”

Residents reported to police at the time that two men ran from the car in the Turf Lodge area after setting it alight.

A 23-year-old man was initially arrested in relation to the collision back in February.

While enquiries are continuing, the PSNI are asking anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1997 of 05/02/21.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.