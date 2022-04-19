Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ in north Belfast stabbing

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other related offences following a stabbing in north Belfast on Easter Monday.

A man aged in his 30s suffered “life-changing injuries” during the attack, which occurred in the Clifton Drive and Cliftonville Road area, which was closed off for a number of hours after the incident.

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “Shortly after 4:35pm [on April 18], it was reported that a man in his 30s received stab wounds following an altercation in the area. He was taken to hospital for his injuries, that are described as life changing.

“Two men aged 30 and 28 years old have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other related offences. Both men are in police custody at this time.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance during this investigation.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1317 18/04/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”