Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after west Belfast assault

Police at the scene of an attack in the Glenbawn Avenue area of west Belfast on December 29th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Two men aged 18 and 21 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a serious assault in west Belfast on Sunday morning.

A man received head and facial injuries in the assault, which took place in a house on Glenbawn Avenue shortly before 6am.

Detective Sergeant O'Flaherty said: "Two men, aged 18 and 21 years old, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and they both remain in custody.

"I want to continue to appeal for information about this assault, which was reported to us just after 6am. Officers responded to the call and located a man inside a property in Glenbawn Avenue who had sustained head and facial injuries. The victim, who is aged in his twenties, remains in hospital undergoing treatment.

"In order to establish what happened, where and how the victim was injured, I am appealing to anyone who was in the Glenbawn Avenue area during the early hours of today, prior to or around the time the assault was reported to us, and who saw what happened to get in touch. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time?

"If you have any information which can help our investigation, please call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 432 of 29/12/19."

Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.