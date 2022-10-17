Two arrested over axe attack which left victim with 'life-altering’ injuries

Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating a “serious assault” in east Belfast on Sunday.

It was reported just after 10.15pm that a man had been hit in the face with an axe in the Cregagh Road area.

Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: "At this stage, we believe a number of people were gathered in a property in the area when the assault occurred.

"The injured party, aged in his fifties, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are believed to be life-altering at this time.

"Two men, aged 19 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have any information, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1738 of 16/10/22."

Alternatively, members of the public can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."