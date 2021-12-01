Two arrested over Belfast Cave Hill Country Park hammer attack

Two men have been arrested by police after a man was assaulted with hammers during an attack in Cave Hill Country Park in Belfast on Monday evening.

Police said the men aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

They added that the man in his 40s was released on bail pending further enquiries, while the other man remains in police custody and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

The victim, aged in his 20s was attacked in the Hightown Road area of the north Belfast.

Police said the victim was then discovered on the Ballysillan Road and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The PSNI appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the attack to come forward.