Two arrested over UDA Coleraine gun attack on grandmother Sally Cummins

Two men have been arrested by police investigating a UDA gun attack in Coleraine last month.

Grandmother Sally Cummins (61) was targeted in her Bushmills Road home on October 5.

She was left fighting for her life in Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital after shots were fired at the front and back of the property, with at least one of these hitting Ms Cummins in her head.

Last month police said they believed the North Antrim UDA was responsible for the attack and a £10,000 reward offered by Crimestoppers for information in relation to the attempted killing.

The grandmother had been sleeping in a chair downstairs due to her various health problems when she was shot in the head by one of the many bullets fired at the house by a gang of three men.

Her son, Russell, was also injured in the shooting.

This week the PSNI released CCTV footage of the suspects in their probe.

Two men, both aged 43, were arrested on Wednesday morning.

The pair were detained in Coleraine under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.

Attacked: Sally Cummins with her son Russell

Ms Cummins was said to be making "good progress" earlier this month.