Two arrests after Belfast teenager stabbed multiple times

Police at the scene in south Belfast. Photo: Alan Lewis.

Two people have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed multiple times in south Belfast.

The incident occurred in Balfour Avenue shortly before 3am on Monday morning.

Police were pictured at the scene on Monday, with the area cordoned off.

"A teenage male was taken to hospital for treatment of stab wounds. Two people have been arrested in relation to this incident," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"There are no further details at this time."