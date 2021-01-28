Two arrests and £80,000 of drugs seized in Londonderry

Police link 'cocaine press' to INLA

Police have seized suspected class A drugs with an estimated street value of £80,000 and a substantial sum of cash in Derry.

Drugs with an estimated street value of £80,000 have been seized by police in Londonderry.

Members of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) seized suspected class A drugs and a substantial sum of cash during searches in the city on Wednesday.

The PSNI also made two arrests, saying the operation was part of an investigation into suspected drugs activity linked to the INLA.

Four searches were conducted at addresses and premises across the city , during which two vehicles were also seized.

A PSNI Detective Inspector said: "Yesterday afternoon, we conducted a search of premises in the Pennyburn area where we seized what we believe to be a cocaine press.

"We subsequently arrested two men, aged 31 and 48 years old, on suspicion of offences including being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, possession of Class A controlled drug and acquiring, converting and possession of criminal property and other drug-related offences."

Both men remain in custody and two vehicles were seized as a result of this search.

Police also seized a large amount of cash and suspected class A drugs with an estimated street value of £80,000 during a search of a house in the Cityside area on Wednesday night.

The Detective Inspector added: "We will continue to robustly and proactively pursue those drug criminals using paramilitaritism as a badge of convenience, who are intent on damaging our communities by supplying illegal drugs for their own personal gain and, in some cases, to fund a lavish lifestyle.

"These drugs cause nothing but harm and distress, not only to the people who take them, but also to their families who deal with the heartbreaking fall out associated with drugs, including death, debt and intimidation.

"I would, therefore, appeal to anyone who has information about drug dealing to contact police on the non-emergency number 101. A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ "You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/".