Two arrests following PSNI operation targeting New IRA in Strabane

Two men have been arrested as part of a PSNI operation targeting the New IRA in Strabane.

The men, aged 26 and 34, were detained in the town on Monday in connection with a weapons find in the area in March and recent attempted paramilitary-style attacks.

Both men are currently being questioned in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast.

As part of the two-day police operation, five houses in Strabane were also searched a number of items were taken away for further examination.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Hamlin said searches were also carried out on a piece of land in the greater Strabane area in connection with the discovery of a mortar device in the town in September 2019.

The mortar was found on a wall close to a police station and thought to be an attempt to kill PSNI officers.

DCI Hamlin said: “The reckless actions of the New IRA place our communities at risk and they do not care – but we care and we are determined to disrupt their violence and their criminal activities.

“We believe the New IRA were responsible for the ill-conceived attack in September last year which put the lives of the local community and local police officers at risk.

"Whilst the device was aimed at the nearby police station and was undoubtedly designed to injure or murder police officers who work to keep local people safe, it was recklessly left in a public area, just metres away from a number of family homes.

“A number of small children were in close proximity to the deadly device and it is disgraceful that their lives were put at risk. A number of older and vulnerable people were also forced to leave the comfort and safety of their own homes.

“The search and arrest operation over the last two days also focused on recent attempts to carry out violent attacks against people in the Strabane community. Members of the New IRA profess to have the interests of the community in mind and yet they are happy to carry out unimaginable violence against local people. This hypocrisy will not be lost on the community."

Anyone with any information regarding dangerous or illegal activity in the Strabane area has been urged to contact police on 101. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.