Two arrests in Malcolm McKeown petrol station murder probe

Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown.

McKeown, a career criminal, was gunned down in broad daylight outside a filling station in August.

He was shot six times, minutes after he left the shop at the petrol station and his body was found slumped in his car at the side of the garage.

A car believed to have been used by the murderers was later found burnt out on the edge of the Mourneview estate in Lurgan.

Two men, aged 62 and 51, were arrested on Wednesday and have been taken to Musgrave PSNI station in Belfast for questioning.

There have been a number of arrests in connection with the police investigation.

Two men, Jake O'Brien, 25, from Rectory Park in Lurgan, and Andrew Martin, 24, from Trasna Way, also in Lurgan, Co Armagh, appeared in court accused of murder in August. Both deny the charge.