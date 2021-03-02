Two arrests made following attempted murder in Bangor

Two people have been arrested following the attempted murder of a man in Bangor on Sunday.

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of the man in his 20s at an address on Fernmore Road in Bangor on Sunday 28 February, have made a number of arrests.

A 38 year old female arrested on Sunday and a 39 year old man arrested on Tuesday remain in custody at present. A 47 year old man arrested on Sunday, was questioned and subsequently released on police bail to return at a future date.

PSNI Detective Inspector Darren McCracken said: “Our enquiries into this brutal attack are progressing and the community should be assured that at this point we are not actively seeking anyone else in relation to this crime.

"We would continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information to contact us by calling 101, quoting reference 316 28/02/21.”