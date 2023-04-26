Two arrests made following theft from church charity box in Derry

Two people have been arrested after a church charity box was stolen in Co Londonderry.

At around 4.30pm, police received a report that money in charity boxes from within a church was stolen.

A vehicle was reported as being involved.

Officers located a vehicle matching the description of the car suspected to be involved.

A 42-year-old man and a woman (40) were both arrested on suspicion of theft. They both remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Police have asked anyone with information that could aid their enquiries to contact them via 101.