Two attempted robberies in Carrickfergus at petrol station and shop

Detectives have appealed for information after two attempted robberies early this morning in Carrickfergus.

The incidents were reported as taking place in the Prince Andrew way area.

The first report stated that a male armed with a suspected firearm approached a delivery driver on the forecourt of a garage just after 4.30am and demanded money.

No money was handed over and the suspect made off.

A short time after this, a female shop-worker arrived to begin work and was threatened by the same person.

No money was handed over on this occasion either, with the suspect leaving empty handed once again.

He is decribed as being around 5’10” tall, of slim build and wearing sunglasses, a woolly hat and a mask.

Anyone who witnessed a male matching this description in the area at the time of these incidents or has any relevant information has been asked to call Detectives in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 158 for January 17.

A report can also be be submitted online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.