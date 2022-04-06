Two baby goats rescued after being abandoned at Co Down roadside

Two baby goats, no more than three-weeks-old, have been rescued by the USPCA after being abandoned in a ditch on a rural lane close to Dromara in Co Down.

The animal welfare charity said the infant animals were left malnourished, freezing cold and starving after being reported by a member of the public on Tuesday evening.

In a sign of just how young the two goats were, the USPCA said there were signs of their umbilical cords also still being attached.

Colleen Tinnelly from the charity said it was lucky the two animals were not killed by a passing motorist and said they were now attempting to rehabilitate the animals before finding a forever home for them.

“This is another terrible case involving defenceless young animals being dumped at the roadside – a few months ago it was a litter of pups, now it’s baby goats,” said Ms Tinnelly.

The rescued goats

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable. In any cases of animal ownership, if you are not willing to look after young offspring, abandoning an animal in a ditch is not the answer.

“These two young goats have suffered so much already but we’re thankful we weren’t facing a fatal outcome – they could have very easily been knocked down by a car.

“Following veterinary assessment and being well looked after by our animal care team, they are now settled and in good health.

“As they were quite underweight, our priority is ensuring that they build up their strength and recuperate fully before arranging a long-term home for them.

“We’re very grateful to the member of the public for reporting this situation us as their actions have changed the lives of these two young goats.

“If anyone may have information relating to this case, we ask them to report this immediately to the USPCA on 028 3025 1000.”