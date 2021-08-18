Two caravans destroyed in suspected Derry arson attack

Destroyed caravans in Ballyarnett Picture by Garrett Hargan for Belfast Telegraph

Caravans destroyed in the Ballyarnett Picture by Garrett Hargan for Belfast Telegraph

Two caravans have been destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Derry on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers attended the scene of the blaze alongside Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews.

They said the caravans were set alight shortly before 1.45pm in the Ballyarnett area of the city.

Read more Video: Car collides with bystanders as men with pitchforks brawl in Derry

It is thought enquiries are ongoing to determine if there is a link between the arson incident and the altercation on the nearby Buncrana Road on Tuesday.

In a statement PSNI Inspector Lavery said: "While an investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and the cause of the fire, at this time, we are treating this as suspected arson.

"This was a reckless act and it is fortunate the fire didn’t spread to more caravans and that no one was injured.

Destroyed caravans in Ballyarnett Picture by Garrett Hargan for Belfast Telegraph

"We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 1.30pm-1.45pm and saw any suspicious activity to call us on 101, and quote reference number 928 of 18/08/21.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

On Tuesday, six people were arrested after a brawl erupted close to a filling station on the Buncrana Road.

CCTV footage of the incident appeared to show one car crashing into another car, while a man can be seen running while holding a pitchfork.

Other footage from the area showed police apprehending several men inside McGinley's shop on Buncrana Road.

The road itself was closed for a time while police conducted investigations.