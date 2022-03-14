Two cars destroyed in arson attack in Derry

Two cars are burnt in an arson attack in the Lincoln Courts area of Londonderry on March 14, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Nissan and Seat cars which were set on fire in Londonderry’s Lincoln Courts Estate in the city’s Waterside early this morning. Picture Martin McKeown.

Two cars have been destroyed in an arson attack in the Waterside area of Londonderry.

The PSNI have appealed for information in relation to an incident which occurred in the Lincoln Court area on Sunday night.

A police officer said: “Police received reports that two vehicles within the Lincoln Courts area had been set alight at approximately 10.30pm.

"Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFS) attended and the fires were extinguished. The vehicles had been deliberately ignited. Thankfully no persons were injured.”

He continued: “One of the victims stated that she had heard a bang before going to bed. She observed two younger men dressed in dark coloured clothing running away from the front of her property in the direction of Woodburn Park.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing for anyone with information or CCTV or dashcam footage which can assist our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1839 13/03.22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.