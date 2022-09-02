Two cars set on fire in Ballymena

Two cars had been set alight in Ballymena an incident being treated as arson in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police received a report of the cars on fire in the Waveney Brow area of the town at 2.10am.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene along with police and extinguished the blaze.

Two men at the scene dressed in dark clothing ran off in the direction of Cushendall Road.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, and in particular anyone who may have any CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 126 of 02/09/22.