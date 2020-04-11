Two cash-in-transit vans robbed at knifepoint in Belfast

Police at the scene of an attempted cash van robbery at Asda on Kennedy Way in west Belfast on April 11th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Two cash-in-transit vans have been robbed at knifepoint in west Belfast.

The first armed robbery was reported shortly after 10.10am on Saturday when a man armed with a knife threatened a cash-in-transit employee outside the Asda supermarket on Kennedy Way.

He fled with a cash box, which he dropped a short distance away, before making off in a white Peugeot 208 believed to have been driven by an accomplice.

The man is described as being in his late 20s, around 5’9” tall and of slim build. He was wearing a dark coloured baseball cap and light coloured zip-up jacket.

A short time later another cash-in-transit employee was approached by a man with a knife and threatened outside on a shop on the Glen Road.

He made off down the Glen Road towards the Monagh Bypass with a cash box in a white Peugeot 208

Detective Sergeant McCallum said: “We are investigating a link between these incidents and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed either incident or anyone who saw a white Peugeot car being driven erratically in the area this morning to call detectives on 101 quoting reference 604 or 608 11/04/20.

"I am aware that a number of members of the public were in the area when these incidents took place and I would also be keen for anyone with mobile phone footage or any drivers with dashcams who were in the area this morning to check their footage and to get in contact if they have recorded any footage which might help."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.