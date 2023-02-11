Two charged after £165k drugs stash found in Belfast search

The suspected class B drugs are worth an estimated £165,000

A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a haul of drugs with an estimated street value of £165,000, seized by police after a vehicle search in Belfast on Friday.

Officers uncovered a quantity of suspected class B drugs.

The man has been charged with possession, possession with intent to supply, and possessing criminal property.

According to the PSNI, a second man was also arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation following the search.

The 45-year-old has since been charged with possession of class B drugs, possession with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Both man are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday 11th February.

A 46-year-old man arrested at the scene of the search has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.