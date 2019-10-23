Two charged after £65k of cocaine and cannabis seized in Belfast UDA probe

A man and a woman have been arrested following a search operation in Newtownabbey and north Down

A man and a woman have been charged after cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £65,000 were seized in Newtownabbey and north Down on Tuesday.

A 44-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were charged with a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

It follows a search and arrest operation carried out by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating the activities of the West Belfast UDA.

Both suspects are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.