Two charged after drugs seized in Derry

A 30-year-old man will appear in court on Wednesday.

Two men have been charged

Police in Derry have charged two men to court after a quantity of drugs was seized during searches in the city yesterday.

A 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old man have been charged with offences including possession of a class B controlled drug, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a class B controlled drug, and possession of a class A controlled drug.

The 30-year-old is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court today .

The 18-year-old is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 13.