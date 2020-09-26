Two charged after four arrests during Belfast airport cocaine bust

Suspected cocaine and cash seized by the PSNI

Four people were arrested after suspected cocaine and cash were seized during a police operation at Belfast International Airport.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) made the seizure yesterday. It is part of a "proactive operation" into suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA in Belfast.

Two men, aged 35 and 40, were charged on Saturday with possession of a class A drug and attempting to fraudulently export a class A controlled drug.

Both men are due to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday October 20.

Two women, both aged 36, were also arrested. One of released on bail pending further enquiries and one was released unconditionally.