Two charged after man assaulted with hatchet during burglary in north Belfast

Two men have been charged after a man was stabbed in the shoulder and left with facial injuries during an aggravated burglary involving a suspected hatchet in north Belfast.

It happened at a home in the Northwick Drive area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said they received a report sometime between midnight and 3am that a man had entered the property armed with a suspected hatchet.

A man aged in 40s was then assaulted and suffered wounds to his shoulder and face.

Windows and the front door of the property were also damaged.

A police spokesperson confirmed two men aged 29 and 28 years old have now been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

Both are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday 26th June.

"As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” they added.