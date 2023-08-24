Two charged after man left in critical condition following serious assault in Belfast

Two men have been charged following a serious assault which left a man in critical condition in hospital in Belfast city centre.

The incident occurred around 6.30am on Thursday in the Bradbury Place area where a man was assaulted inside a property by several men.

A man, aged in his 20s, was reported to have been assaulted with a weapon and was taken to hospital for serious head injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

Two men, aged 26 and 35, have both been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 35-year-old man has also been charged with theft.

Both men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning, 26th August.

A police spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

A 19-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in relation to the investigation, remains in police custody at this time assisting with enquiries.