Two charged as child found seriously injured in Ballymoney house

Two people have been charged following a incident in which an infant was found to have serious injuries at a house in Mosside, near Ballymoney on Friday.

Both will appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court this morning, according to the PSNI.

"A man aged 30 years old and a woman aged 31 years old have both been charged with cruelty to children, grievous bodily harm with intent and causing or allowing a child or vulnerable adult to suffer serious physical harm," police said.

"As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

The charges follow a police swoop on a house at Rockfield Gardens in the small rural village.

Shocked neighbours watched as the house was sealed off by armed police while a forensics team examined the terraced property.

It was reported that the child had been taken to the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine for treatment, and later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) in Belfast.

But last night mystery surrounded the whereabouts of the infant, after Belfast Health Trust said it could find no record of the child being admitted to the RVH.

However, a spokeswoman for the Northern Health Trust insisted the injured baby had been sent from Causeway Hospital in Coleraine to the RVH on Friday.