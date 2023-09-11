Two charged as Londonderry terrorism investigation continues

Two people have been charged to court in connection with an ongoing terrorism investigation following searches in Derry last week.

A 26-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man have both been charged with offences for possession of firearms and explosives.

They are both due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, two men aged 22 and 41, have both been released from police custody and a report will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service in due course.

A 43-year-old man remains in custody at this time while enquiries are continuing.