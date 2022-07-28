Two charged following £275k PSNI drug seizures in Lurgan and Belfast

Two men arrested as part of the seizure of suspected class B drugs with a value of £275,000 on Tuesday have been charged by police.

The men aged 36 and 42-years-old have been charged with possession of class B drugs and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Both are due to appear at court on Thursday, the 36-year-old at Belfast Magistrates Court and the 42-year-old at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The PSNI originally arrested the four men as part of an operation in Lurgan and Belfast, with two vehicles and four houses searched by officers.

The two other men aged 36 and 40-years-old, arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.