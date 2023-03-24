Two charged following robbery at knifepoint in Craigavon

Two males have been charged following a robbery at knifepoint in Craigavon.

A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been both charged with robbery, attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, kidnapping and fraud by false representation.

The 22-year-old is further charged with theft and fraud by false representation.

The incident relates to an incident on Monday where 21-year-old man was approached by two men on the Black Path in the Tullygally Road area at around 5.40pm.

One of the assailants produced a knife and the other a screwdriver before threatening the victim and forcing him to handover his phone, bank cards and cash.

It followed the attempted robbery of a 16-year-old boy in the Lake Road area just 30 minutes before.

The pair are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court today (Friday, March 24.)

A police spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”