Two charged in connection with Co Antrim ‘hatchet’ burglary

The pair remain in police custody.

A man was tied up and assaulted during the incident

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a Co Antrim burglary during which the victim was tied up and assaulted by two people armed with a hatchet.

The victim sustained injuries to his head and face during the incident and was almost rendered unconscious by the suspects, who left the property on foot.

He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

A 34-year old man and a 43-year old woman have been charged with aggravated burglary and stealing, false imprisonment, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The pair are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

As is usual, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.