Two charged over £105,000 Craigavon cannabis seizure

Two men aged 27 and 30-years-old have been charged by police following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Craigavon on Monday.

Police said around £105,000 worth of suspected Class B drugs were recovered in the Legahory Court area of the Co Armagh town.

The men were arrested on suspicion of several offences, including cultivating cannabis and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

The 27-year-old man is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning while the 30-year-old will appear before the same court on Friday.