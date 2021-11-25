Two charged with attempted murder and kidnap after man found seriously injured in Antrim field

A man was discovered in serious condition lying in a field next to a road outside Broughshane village in Co Antrim in October. Photo: Pacemaker

Two men aged 36 and 51 have been charged with attempted murder and kidnap after an injured man was discovered lying in a field outside Broughshane, Co Antrim last month.

The 51-year-old has also been charged with breaching terrorist notification requirements.

It was reported that a man was found in a “serious condition” after sustaining a number of wounds on Monday, October 11.

He was treated at the scene where he was found shortly after 8am in the field on the Lisnamurrikin Road, before being taken to hospital.

Police said they were investigating a link to an incident on Doury Road in Ballymena where a silver-coloured Volvo car was discovered on fire shortly before 7am that morning.

The two men who have been charged in connection with the incident are due to appear via videolink at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.