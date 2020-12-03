Two charges dropped in pastor Barrie Halliday's case

Accusations of witness intimidation and improper use of a communication network against a controversial loyalist pastor have been withdrawn at Newry Magistrates Court.

Barrie Halliday (52), from Bessbrook Road, Mountnorris, Armagh, had been accused of intimidation by naming a witness in a Facebook video and sending a message of a "menacing character" between June 12 and 17.

On the other indictment which still stands, Halliday, a pastor at the Five Mile Hill Pentecostal Church on his family farm, is accused of sending a "grossly offensive" message on June 9.

Halliday had allegedly posted a video suggesting those involved in ongoing Black Lives Matter protests should be "sent home in a boat".

In the video, which was viewed 30,000 times before it was removed, the loyalist also denied that he was a racist, and said those attacking statues of political leaders were "on the road to nothing".

A prosecuting lawyer asked for the existing case to be adjourned to December 16 "for a decision."