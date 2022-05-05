Two children and one adult hospitalised after suspected gas leak in Lurgan

Two children and one adult have been taken to hospital following a suspected gas leak at a premises in Lurgan.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said that it took three people from a premises in the CIDO business park on Charles Street in Lurgan on Thursday.

A spokesperson said a call was received just after 6pm on Thursday, following reports of a suspected gas leak at a business park in the Charles Street area of Lurgan.

“NIAS despatched one emergency crew and a HART (Hazardous Area Response Ream) crew to the incident,” they said.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one adult and two children were taken, by ambulance, to Craigavon Area Hospital.

“Contrary to Social Media reports, NIAS did not declare a major incident in relation to this.”

Group commander William Johnston from the NI Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called to a smell of gas incident around 5.15pm.

Crews from Lurgan and Portadown attended along with a HazMat officer.

"A number of the premises in the business complex were checked out using a gas monitor and one of the units had a relatively high reading of carbon monoxide,” he said.

"One lady and two children were taken to hospital. Our fire crews will return to the premises in the morning with the business owner just to double check that it is still all clear after the night.

"Apart from that, things are now all clear. NIE were involved to check the local substation to make sure there was no carbon monoxide being released in that area.