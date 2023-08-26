Two children hospitalised after Co Antrim crash

Two children have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Co Antrim.

Emergency services were called to the Shore Road area of Whiteabbey on Saturday evening following reports of the crash.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said two patients were taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

A spokesperson for the service said that a 999 call was received at 6.11pm on August 26, in relation to the incident.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and three Emergency Crews to the incident," he said.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene two patients have been taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children."

The PSNI has been contacted for further details.