Two children taken to hospital following three-car collision in west Belfast

Two children have been taken to hospital after a crash in west Belfast during which a car overturned.

Three cars were involved in the crash, which happened at Kennedy Way in west Belfast.

The police and ambulance service were called to the scene where a car is pictured flipped on its side.

A PSNI officer said: “The collision, involving a silver Toyota Corolla, a white Lexus CT 200H and a grey Hyundai Tucson occurred just before 3.50pm.

A car overturned at Kennedy Way in West Belfast. Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The scene of the crash. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

"Two children were taken to hospital following the collision for treatment.”

The incident caused a build up of traffic in the area and other vehicles were being directed by police officers.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage to contact them at Woodbourne station on 101, quoting reference number 1092 08/03/22.