Two companies fined £160k over blaze at Belfast’s Primark Bank Buildings

Fire at Primark in Belfast on August 28, 2018 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Two companies were today fined a total of £160,000 over the blaze at Primark Bank Buildings store in Belfast almost five years ago.

Bennett Management Contractors (GB) Ltd, of Central Street, London, and AF Roofing, of Knocknastooka, Grange, Youghal, Co Waterford, both pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to ensure the health and safety of employees at work.

The companies further admitted failing to ensure the safety of workers not in their employment.

Judge Philip Gilpin fined each company £80,000 for the health safe breaches.

Imposing the sentences on the firms, the judge said: “The fines must reflect the means of the companies and also reflect the public's disquiet at the harm caused by the offence.”

Judge Gilpin added that it was “fortunate” no one was injured in the fire which was as a result of well-planned evacuation procedures which were already in place by Primark management prior to the fire.

He said Bennett Management had four weeks to pay the fine given it has an annual turnover of over £30m.

Judge Gilpin said that given AF Roofing had a much smaller annual turnover, he would allow the company a longer period to pay the fine: £20,000 by December 31, 2023; £30,000 by December 31, 2024 and £30,000 by December 31, 2025.

A spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service said it “carefully considered” all the available evidence submitted by HSENI and took decisions to prosecute the three companies.

"None of the offences allege that the health and safety failings caused the fire, but that employees and non-employees were exposed to risks to their health or safety as a result of the failings uncovered in the investigation,” added the spokesperson.

"The defendants accepted that such failings occurred.”

Belfast Crown Court heard that on August 28, 2018, a crane driver raised the alarm about seeing smoke on the roof of the Primark Building on Royal Avenue.

A witness on the street also spotted smoke coming from behind the building's iconic clock and went into the store to alert staff.

Prosecuting barrister Philip Henry said that three employees of AF Roofing — a qualified roofer and two trainees one of whom was a fire marshal — were working on the roof of the building.

He told the court that at around 11am, they left the site for a tea break and two of them went to a nearby Tesco Metro store and the third went to the canteen.

The workers maintained that before leaving the site for their break they had “turned off the pilots” on the hot torches.

Mr Henry said after the alarm was raised, workers on site tried to put out the fire with extinguishers but eventually the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was contacted who took over the scene.

“There were approximately 1,300 to 1,500 people evacuated from the building, including 104 Primark staff and 75 construction workers,” explained the prosecutor.

“The rest were members of the public who had been shopping. Thankfully there were no injuries or fatalities.

“A total of 302 firefighters attended the blaze along with 64 appliances. The fires spread quickly and was devastating to the building and took several days to extinguish.”

The fire was eventually extinguished after three days.

He said Bennett Management was the principal contractor with overall responsibility for the site and had been employed by Primark to carry out the multi-million pound refurbishment work at the “historic building”.

In turn Bennett Management employed AF Roofing, a specialist roofing and cladding firm, as a sub-contractor to carry out works on the roof.

AF Roofing, the court heard, was to fit new insulation boards on the roof and cover it with felt using heat from a gas-powered blow torch.

Mr Henry said a risk assessment carried out by both companies days before the work started was “ineffective in identifying risks — no checks were made of what was underneath the roofing where the work was to be done.”

Although a ‘hot works permit’ was secured for using the blow torches, AF Roofing did not submit it or have it approved by Bennett Management. “It was left in the AF Roofing work van.”

The permit stated that there should be a 'fire watch’ on the building after the work was completed for one hour.

However, it did not state there should be a continuous fire watch throughout the day.

But Mr Henry said that this was “inadequate” as there should have been a continuous watch on the works during tea breaks or at lunchtime.

“Both companies accepted a significant failing in their duty of care which goes to the heart of this case and to the heart of this sentencing exercise.

“Health and safety is a serious business,” added Mr Henry.

Brian Fee KC for Bennett Management told the court: “This was a significant adverse event in relation to Belfast and the disruption it caused to the city centre and people going about their everyday business.”

He said that unlike other health and safety cases, “there is no fatality in this case or anyone seriously injured. In fact there was no injury to any person.”

Mr Fee added that despite the companies failings, Primark continued to use Bennett Management to complete the works at Bank Buildings and other ongoing Primark projects.

“Bennett Management has taken steps to ensure that what happened in this case in terms of failings in its regulatory requirements will not happen again.”

Charles MacCreanor KC said that since the fire, AF Roofing had engaged consultants to improve its safety standards and risk assessments.

"This is not a ‘fly-by-night’ company. This is a company that is trying to do its best in both work and health and safety. It is saying that 'one can always do better when it comes to health safety'.

“It accepts its failings, and this is a blot on its copy book. But it has taken on board all the lessons to be learned from this.

“It has now implemented a new system for hot works where tea and lunch breaks are now staggered for employees so there is a continuous fire watch on site.

“Both defendants can count themselves fortunate that there were no fatalities,” added Mr MacCreanor.