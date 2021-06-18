Two Covid-19 linked deaths in NI in latest week analysed by statisticians

Figures from the NI Statistics and Research Agency provide a broader picture of the impact of coronavirus than data published by the Health Department

Infection control nurse Colin Clarke looking out from a Covid-19 recovery ward at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Two Covid-19 linked deaths occurred in Northern Ireland in the latest week subjected to statistical analysis.

The fatalities in the week June 5-11 took the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 2,979.

The Nisra data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The department’s death toll stood at 2,155 on June 11.

Of the 2,979 deaths recorded by Nisra by June 11, 1,972 (66%) occurred in hospitals, 776 (26%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 217 (7%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to June 11, the deaths of 1,013 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure includes the 776 deaths that took place in care homes, and a further 237 care home residents who died in hospital having been taken there for treatment.

Care home residents make up about 34% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.

In the week of June 5-11, two coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland, some of which took place before that week as deaths can take a number of days to register.

There were no further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health on Friday.

There were another 178 confirmed cases of the virus recorded in the previous 24 hour reporting period.

On Friday morning, there were 16 confirmed Covid-19 inpatients in hospital, none of whom were in intensive care.