Two dead and three in hospital after serious crash in Co Monaghan

Two people are dead and three are in hospital following a serious crash in Co Monaghan.

The crash occurred at 6.45pm on Monday evening on the N54 in Legnakelly (Clones to Smithborough Road), Co. Monaghan.

One Gardaí vehicle is currently at the scene.

A Gardaí spokesperson said: “At this time, An Garda Síochána can confirm three persons have been taken to hospital, two of which are in critical condition.

“Two fatalities remain at the scene.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

The N54 in Legnakelly on the Clones to Smithborough road is closed and diversions are in place.