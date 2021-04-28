Two Derry MLAs asked to consider their position following Sinn Fein election review

Two Sinn Fein MLAs in Derry have reportedly been asked by the party to consider their position, according to the Irish Examiner newspaper.

It follows concerns from the party leadership around recent election results and governance issues, with an Assembly election on the horizon next year.

Read more Sinn Fein's Derry leadership team asked to step down after internal review

According to the Irish Examiner newspaper, Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan were told last week that as part of a long investigation into the Derry branch of Sinn Fein, launched before Christmas, that they should reconsider their positions.

It is believed both of the women were given until June to decide if they will resign.

Both were co-opted into their seats in the Stormont Assembly.

Ms Anderson replaced Raymond McCartney and became the ninth Sinn Fein co-option in the current mandate, which began in March 2017.

Karen Mullan was selected to replace Ms Anderson's niece Elisha McCallion as a Foyle MLA after Mrs McCallion was elected as an MP.

Sinn Fein's Elisha McCallion lost the Foyle Westminster seat to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood by more than 17,000 votes in December 2019.

It has suffered a number of high-profile losses in recent years with the death of Martin McGuinness and retirement of Raymond McCartney.

According to the paper, MLA Gerry Kelly, among others, broke the news to the group last week after a long investigation into the governance of the local group, which began before Christmas.

Sinn Fein has been contacted for comment.