Two escape harm following arson attack on Ballycastle home

Two people have had a lucky escape after a house and car in Ballycastle suffered extensive damage following an arson attack in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police received a report a car was on fire at around 3.15am in the Ramoan Gardens area of the town.

The blaze then spread to the nearby house, with two people inside the property managing to escape without harm.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service brought the fire under control.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing, however, this is being treating as an arson attack at this time, and we continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area or has any CCTV footage to call us on 101, quoting reference number 317 01/05/22.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”