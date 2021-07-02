Two escape injury after bin set alight and pushed against door of Coleraine flat

An arson attack on a flat in Coleraine left two people trapped inside, after a bin was set alight and pushed against the front door.

Police said the incident at Rochester Court happened in the early hours of Friday morning at around 3.00am.

They are appealing for anyone with information to get in contact with them, as they warned the outcome could have been tragic.

PSNI Detective Inspector McKenna said: “Just before 3.00am, we received a report that a bin had been set alight and pushed against the front door of the property, trapping two people inside.

“On arrival, officers also noticed that graffiti had been painted on the wall.

“NIFRS (Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service) extinguished the fire and no one was injured during the incident, however this wreckless act could have turned out very differently.

“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed anything that could assist us with our investigations to contact police on 101 quoting reference 194 of 02/07/21.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”