Two escape injury after shot fired at Dunmurry flat

The scene at Cherry Walk in Dunmurry where a shot was fired through the front door of a property on Thursday night. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A shot has been fired through the front door of a flat in Cherry Walk in Dunmurry.

It happened shortly after 9pm on Thursday night, damaging a glass panel in the front door of the flat.

A man and a woman in their twenties who live in the flat escaped injury.

The two men who were involved made off in the direction of Chestnut Park following the incident.

Detective Sergeant Fairfield said: "This was a reckless attack and we are fortunate the occupants of the property were not injured.

"We are working to establish a motive for the attack, and are appealing to anyone who was in the area around this time and saw any suspicious activity, including any persons or vehicles, to get in touch with detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1994 26/09/19.

"Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."