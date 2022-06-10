Two escape injury after shots fired into flat in Newtownards

Police are appealing for information after shots were fired at a flat in Newtownards.

A man and a woman have escaped injury after shots were fired into a property in Newtownards on Thursday night.

The attack occurred in the Lisbane Drive area of the town shortly before 11:30pm.

Two men attempted to gain entry to a flat in the area. Two shots were fired at the front door when the men were unable to enter.

Detective Sergeant Shivers said "It was further reported that an object had been used to attempt to gain entry to the property, which had also caused damage to the front door.

"Damage was also caused to an internal hall wall following the incident.

“A man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s were inside the property, but were not injured. Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2074 09/06/22.

“Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”