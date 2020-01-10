Two escape injury in 'reckless' Ballymena petrol bomb attack

It happened shortly before midnight on Casement Street on Thursday.

The bottle failed to go through the window and landed on the pavement, where it shattered and ignited, causing scorch damage to the house.

Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said: "Two people who were at home at the time were unharmed.

"This was a reckless attack and, today, we could have been looking at a very different picture. This act had the potential to seriously damage the property, causing injury, even loss of life, to those inside and any passers-by.

"I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1920 of 09/01/20."

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.